Good news for Durham motorists as Greggs opens its first drive-thru in the city

The North East bakery chain has opened its first drive-thru in the city with a new branch at Bowburn.

The shop, which will create around 20 jobs in the local area, is the company’s 16th UK drive-thru as the demand for similar stores continues to increase.

Customers will be able to take advantage of various deals throughout the day, including the firm’s breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App.

The Bowburn drive-thru, located within the Integra 61 mixed-use development at J61 off the A1(M) Durham, also has comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and will be open from 6am to 10pm daily.

Greggs has opened a drive-thru at Bowburn

Shop Manager Nicola Price is delighted to be open: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new drive-thru. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click + collect,” she said.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, added: “Our drive-thru in Bowburn, Durham has brought around 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”