Good news for Durham motorists as Greggs opens its first drive-thru in the city

Greggs has served up a tasty treat for Durham drivers.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:37 pm

The North East bakery chain has opened its first drive-thru in the city with a new branch at Bowburn.

The shop, which will create around 20 jobs in the local area, is the company’s 16th UK drive-thru as the demand for similar stores continues to increase.

Customers will be able to take advantage of various deals throughout the day, including the firm’s breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App.

The Bowburn drive-thru, located within the Integra 61 mixed-use development at J61 off the A1(M) Durham, also has comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and will be open from 6am to 10pm daily.

Shop Manager Nicola Price is delighted to be open: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new drive-thru. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click + collect,” she said.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, added: “Our drive-thru in Bowburn, Durham has brought around 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the Bowburn drive-thru will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

