Sunderland and Seaham venues win gold, silver and bronze at North East Tourism Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland and Seaham venues scooped gold, silver and bronze accolades at this year's North East Tourism Awards.
Seaham Hall won gold in the Small Hotel of the Year category, with the new Holiday Inn in Keel Square taking silver and Seventeen Nineteen in the East End taking bronze in the New Tourism Business of the Year category.
Seventeen Nineteen, which has seen the major restoration and reinvention of the former Holy Trinity Church into an events space for the community, was also joint highly commended in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award.
There was also recognition for Dalton Park in Murton, which won bronze in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.
Meanwhile, Beamish Museum won silver in Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.
And there was a special mention for the popular TV drama Vera and author Ann Cleeves, who won the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award for shining a light on the region and inspiring visitors to flock to filming locations.
Now in its 21st year of celebrating the region’s hospitality offer, this year's North East England Tourism Awards winners were announced at a ceremony at Newcastle Civic Centre.
Tracey Mienie, Centre Manager at Seventeen Nineteen, said:“We are immensely proud to have received these two awards and acknowledgement for our hard work in two vitally important categories and this has meant the world to the team.
"We would like to say thank you to our wonderful visitors and customers, amazing squad of volunteers, The Churches Conservation Trust, and of course the hard work of my team here at Seventeen Nineteen. We’d also like to thank The Heritage Lottery Fund and Sunderland City Council.
"Without their funding and support this fantastic project and ongoing key engagement wouldn’t be possible.”
Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the awards celebrate quality, innovation, and best practice, showcasing the fantastic range of high-quality experiences on offer for visitors in our region.
Destination North East England Chair, John Marshall, said: “This year’s winners were a fantastic example of the innovative and diverse range of tourism businesses we can offer visitors to the North East.
"Through Destination North East England we are working collaboratively with our delivery partners Visit County Durham and Visit Northumberland and in partnership with all seven local authority partners to unlock the potential of our visitor economy and we need to continue to support businesses such as these, and develop future products and experiences to ensure we claim our deserved spot on the visitor trail”.
Winners of the North East England Tourism Awards have the chance to progress through to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving visitor economy businesses the opportunity to compete on national stage and showcase their business among the best in the country.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT 2024 NORTH EAST ENGLAND AWARDS
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
GOLD: The Alnwick Garden
SILVER: Northumberland National Park Authority
BRONZE: Spectrum Holidays
JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED: Seventeen Nineteen; Vindomora Country Lodges
Business Events Venue of the Year:
GOLD: Crowne Plaza Newcastle Stephenson Quarter
SILVER: Event Durham, Durham University
BRONZE: Newcastle Civic Centre, Banqueting Suite
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:
GOLD: Hadrian’s Wall Campsite
SILVER: Vindomora Country Lodges
BRONZE: Woodland Chase Glamping
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award:
GOLD: Northumberland Zoo
SILVER: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
BRONZE: Dalton Park
Experience of the Year:
GOLD: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
SILVER: Blackfriars Cookery School
BRONZE: Athey’s Moor Flying School
Large Hotel of the Year:
GOLD: Rockliffe Hall Hotel
SILVER: Matfen Hall
BRONZE: Hotel Indigo Durham
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year:
GOLD: Whitehouse Farm Centre
SILVER: Beamish, The Living Museum of the North
BRONZE: Northumberland Zoo
JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hall Hill Farm; Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens
New Tourism Business of the Year:
GOLD: The Hiddle Hut
SILVER: Holiday Inn, Sunderland City Centre
BRONZE: Seventeen Nineteen
Pub of the Year:
GOLD: The Beresford Arms
SILVER: The Joiners Arms
BRONZE: Twice Brewed Inn
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year:
GOLD: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
SILVER: Honeybee Cottage
BRONZE: Chesters Stables
Small Hotel of the Year:
GOLD: Seaham Hall
SILVER: Langley Castle Hotel
BRONZE: South Causey Inn
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:
GOLD: The Spanish Gallery
SILVER: Kielder Observatory
BRONZE: Falconry Days
Taste of North East England Award:
GOLD: Blackfriars Restaurant
SILVER: The Old Boathouse
BRONZE: The Lord Crewe
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Spanish City
Unsung Hero:
GOLD: Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority
SILVER: Michelle Kindleysides, Beamish, The Living Museum of the North
Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award:
Vera: TV Series and Ann Cleeves, author of the Vera book series.