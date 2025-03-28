Global PR agency returns to North East BIC home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland-born entrepreneur has returned to his roots, setting up a global performance PR agency at the North East BIC.

Set up in August 2024, Jake Holyoak, founder of One March, has made waves across the sector, securing global clients from the USA, Australia and Asia.

For Jake, launching his business at the BIC was a full-circle moment, having started his career there over a decade ago as an apprentice at Claro Creative.

Jake realised a gap in the market to build a business that prioritises measurable results, ensuring PR efforts directly impact clients’ success, and with over 12 years of experience in PR, Jake took the leap and started One March, with its approach setting it apart in the industry.

Founder of One March Jake Holyoak and the One March team Jack Johnson, Kintija Sluka and Daniel Step

One March specialises in performance PR with campaigns tailored to each client to help generate leads and build brand awareness and engagement, working with household names such as Ladbrokes, Michelin and Ralph Lauren.

Jake said: “The BIC was an obvious choice for me. Not only is it where I took my first steps in the industry, but the access to business experts, events, networking opportunities and the wider community make it an invaluable asset for a growing business.

“There’s a real energy here in the North East that drives innovation and success and I’m really keen to show the incredible talent and be a part of the movement that’s putting Sunderland on the map.”

Returning to the BIC, Jake sought guidance and support from its team of experts for business operations, which allowed him to concentrate on delivering campaigns for clients.

“The BIC is more than just an office space; it’s a community that really supports each other and the opportunities and networking events it brings are great.

“Thanks to the support from the team at the BIC, we can focus on what we do best. We’re grateful for the entire team and the ability to lean on them and go to them for guidance is vital to us at One March,” said Jake.

Paul McEldon OBE, Chief Executive at the North East BIC said: “It’s been a pleasure to see a familiar face return to us after so many years and to see Jake benefit from the BIC’s facilities and wider business support. We’re thrilled to see One March thriving in their office space and wish them the very best as they continue to grow.”

Despite having clients across the USA, Australia and Asia, Jake is passionate about championing local businesses, ensuring Sunderland gains the national and international recognition it deserves.

“We don’t think about scale too much. We’re content operating the way we currently are and want to work with more Sunderland-based businesses and charities and shout about the city.

“One March has worked with some local organisations such as Love, Amelia and we’re really proud to be able to help make a difference and support them and it’s really a leaf we’ve taken out of the BIC’s book to help the city be its best self,” said Jake.

For information on the North East BIC, visit: https://www.ne-bic.co.uk/