Re-Take That has played to huge audiences across the UK and beyond, winning praise from Take That member Jason Orange himself, who described the group as “like watching my mates on stage.”

Fans of the band can see the trio live when they take to the stage at Sunderland Empire on June 17, performing three decades of much-loved hits.

The show will also shine a spotlight on former Take That member Robbie Williams, with a celebrated tribute to the showman joining Re-Take That on the line-up

Re-Take That are returning to Sunderland

Fans can enjoy a setlist of favourite hits from across the decades, including Greatest Day, Back for Good, Relight My Fire and Shine, along with solo singles Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Angels.

Audience participation is strongly encouraged, with an interactive sing-along show featuring a full theatre production and a live band.

Paul Waite, CEO of ISG which manages the act, is confident the group will put on a memorable show.

“Re-Take That really are at the top of their game and their attention to detail is truly second to none,” he said.

“The group are constantly honing their craft to make sure each performance is better than the last and their hard work is certainly paying off, with high praise from famous faces such as Jason Orange and Take That’s lead guitarist Milton McDonald.

“This latest UK tour is really shaping up to be something special and it’s sure to be a night to remember.”

Re-Take That will also be playing at seven more theatres soon to be advertised on their website and social media channels.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at £25, from www.retakethat.com

