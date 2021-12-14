Kebab chain, German Doner Kebab is set to open a new restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland which will create 40 new jobs to the local area.

The restaurant, which freshly prepares meals in front of customers, has announced the city centre opening among 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) say the business is “revolutionising the kebab in the UK” with premium, lean meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with ‘unique’ signature sauces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German Doner Kebab restaurant is set to open in Sunderland.

The company opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and has now “perfected” its distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread using meats imported directly from Germany.

Once opened on Wearside, the brand will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as Takeaway and Click and Collect services.

Delivery will also be available soon through GDK’s Delivery partners.

The new restaurant will create 40 new jobs.

Based in Glasgow, the business has grown across the UK, Europe and the Middle East as plans are in place to expand in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Sunderland.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.