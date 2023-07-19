Kebab-lovers can start looking forward to the opening of a new 'fast-casual' restaurant in Sunderland city centre, some 18 months after the chain first announced it was moving into Wearside.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) revealed plans to open a branch in Sunderland in late 2021, with signs going up in premises next to Shelter in High Street West, with work appearing to take place.

Since then, passersby have been left wondering what happened to the planned new restaurant.

Picture issued by German Doner Kebab ahead of its opening in Sunderland.

Now GDK has confirmed the outlet is scheduled to open in 244-246 High Street West by the autumn, creating 30 new jobs.

The branch will add to the brand's existing 125 restaurants in the UK, with the company claiming to be 'revolutionising the kebab', using toasted waffle bread, signature sauces, meats imported from Germany, and 'locally sourced vegetables'.

Simon Wallis, chief executive of GDK, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Sunderland.

"GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the coastal city.

"GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners.

"We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.

Once open, the branch will provide dining-in and takeaway at first, with deliveries following afterwards.

For more details, visitwww.germandonerkebab.com.

