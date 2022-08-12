George Michael tribute Rob Lamberti heading back to Stack Seaburn - here's how to get discount tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Lamberti proved a popular draw when he performed at Stack Seaburn over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Now, it’s been announced he will be returning to the seafront attraction.

The event, which is ticketed, takes place on Thursday October 13, 2022, and will feature tracks from George’s extensive back catalogue, as well as some of the late star’s personal musicians.

Rob Lamberti – famous for appearances on the live final of Stars in Their Eyes and American’s Got Talent – has also previously been hired by George Michael’s management to promote the 25Live album, giving fans across the globe the chance to see George’s musical talent, charisma and passion embodied once again.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans looking for a chance to catch Rob Lamberti’s second Stack appearance are being encouraged to sign up to the Stack Seaburn newsletter before Wednesday 17 August – for a chance to get their hands on early bird tickets before they go on general release later in the week.

Kevin Walker, entertainments director at Danieli Group, which owns the venue, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob Lamberti back to Stack Seaburn. His original show with us was nothing short of fantastic – a real treat for all who bought tickets and got to witness Rob’s great resemblance to George Michael himself.

“Our second show in October is sure to be another fantastic hit with regulars and new fans – and we’re sure Rob will bring another stellar production to our stage, complete with his full band and instrumentals.”

Early bird tickets for Rob Lamberti – A Celebration of the Songs and Music of George Michael will be priced at £15 plus booking fee per person, and can only be bought via the special link sent out as part of Stack’s e-newsletter.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

Once these discounted tickets have been sold, remaining tickets will then be launched for general release on Friday 19 August at 10am on the venue’s website. General release will be priced at £18 plus booking fee per person.

Entry to the event will be from 6.30pm and tables will be on a first come, first serve basis. All street food vendors will be open serving their full menus.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.