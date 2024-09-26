Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Washington’s very own George Clarke is “delighted” to have been invited to appear at this year’s City of Sunderland Business Festival.

George is best known for his leading role in TV shows including The Restoration Man and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

George grew up in Blackfell, Washington, and was a pupil at what's now Oxclose Community Academy.

Washington's very own George Clarke will be speaking at the City of Sunderland Business Festival. | Creo Comms

He will be discussing his life and career, from his time as a child plying on the streets of Washington to becoming a mainstay on our TV screens for almost two decades.

George said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in Sunderland Business Festival as it’s something I’ve been keen to be a part of for a number of years.

“It’s a fantastic time for my home city. There’s a real buzz in Sunderland and people can see things happening and new developments coming out the ground that will make a real difference.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and stories from my career as part of what I’m sure will be a great week.”

George will be art of a day of fire-side chats with inspirational speakers on Thursday October 17 at the recently opened Sheepfolds Stables.

Other speakers will include social media pioneer Alex Partridge and Hairy Biker Si King.

The conversations will be hosted by former BBC Look North newsreader Jeff Brown, who also hails from Sunderland.

The festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations, all with an interest in the city’s development, creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow and with the common goal of seeing the city develop into a dynamic business hub.

Rob Lawson OBE, chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce George as one of this year’s Sunderland Business Festival headliners.

“He is someone who is hugely passionate and supportive of the city, and the wider region, so it’s great to have him as part of the line up.”

The ‘In Conversation With’ events will take place at Sheepfolds Stables on Thursday, 17 October from 9.30am.

Tickets for this event cost £25, which covers hearing from all three headline speakers. To purchase tickets and to find out more about the full programme of events, go to the festival website.