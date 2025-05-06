Gentoo’s newest affordable development honours housing leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Sunderland housing association, Gentoo Group, is proud to announce the naming of Loraine Street in honour of its former Chair, Keith Loraine OBE. This recognition celebrates Keith’s significant contributions and unwavering dedication to Gentoo Group during his time as Chair.

Keith credits his own upbringing in social housing in Sunderland as giving him a great start in life which informed his values and purpose. His father and brother, both called Ernie Loraine, worked in social housing as rent collectors for North Eastern Housing Association.

Keith spent over 40 years of his career in social housing, retiring as CEO of Isos Housing, now Karbon Homes, in 2016. He was awarded an OBE for his services to housing and the North East Community in 2017.

Loraine Street forms part of Gentoo’s affordable housing development, Wellspring Park, which is being built in Town End Farm.

In partnership with EQUANs, the development is made up of 71 two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom bungalows. It offers a mix of homes for affordable rent and shared ownership to support residents with affordable home ownership options. It is also the first development in Gentoo’s Affordable Homes Programme to offer two-bedroom apartments.

Louise Bassett, CEO at Gentoo Group, said: “It was an honour to be able to recognise Keith for his outstanding leadership as Chair of Gentoo and for his lifelong passion for social housing. Gentoo is stronger today because of Keith’s legacy.”

Keith Loraine OBE, said: “It was an honour to be appointed Chair of Gentoo Group when I retired in 2016. Having spent my entire working career working across the country in senior roles in social housing, it was a real privilege to be able to give something back to support my hometown - a town that gave me so much during my childhood and formative years.

“The ceaseless demand for rented social housing in the city is huge and I’m confident Gentoo will continue to deliver new homes of the highest quality like those in Loraine Street. This very kind gesture means a lot to both me and my family.”

Emily Cox MBE took over from Keith as Chair of Gentoo in 2022 and has since led the organisation to achieve the highest regulatory grading of C1 for delivering the outcomes of the Regulator of Social Housing’s Consumer Standards.

Emily Cox, Chair of Gentoo, said; "Naming Loraine Street in honour of Keith is a fitting tribute to someone who has given so much to the housing sector. This is a lasting reminder of the impact Keith has made and the legacy he leaves at Gentoo today."

Gentoo is ambitious to play a part in addressing the housing crisis by delivering high quality affordable homes. Through its Affordable Homes Programme, Gentoo will deliver more than 700 additional homes to Sunderland by 2029. This will help tackle the shortage of affordable housing and help meet Sunderland City Council’s target of 13,410 new build homes in Sunderland by 2033. The Affordable Homes Programme will deliver homes in a variety of tenures, including social rent, Affordable Rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.