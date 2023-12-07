Gentoo staff play Santa for families across Wearside

Gentoo asked almost 5,000 customers how they were feeling about the cost-of-living crisis.

Families across Wearside are set for a merry Christmas, thanks to Gentoo staff.

The housing association has made its largest Sunderland Foodbank donation to date, with colleagues donating 547kg worth of food - the equivalent of 685 meals to be donated to those in need over Christmas.

Gentoo staff with some of the donations

Among the donations were Christmas dinner must-haves, toiletries, household items and baby food to help families through the festive period.

Last month, Gentoo asked almost 5,000 customers how they were feeling about the cost-of-living crisis and the second most common concern was reducing the amount of money spent on food.

Gentoo chief executive officer Louise Bassett said: "It’s been another difficult year for everyone, but I continue to be inspired by the generosity of Gentoo colleagues and their dedication to give back to the residents of Sunderland.

"The results of our customer survey highlight how important Sunderland Foodbank is during these challenging times, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to continue to help those in need throughout the year."

At the beginning of 2023, Sunderland Foodbank and Sunderland Mind were chosen as the Group’s corporate charities following a vote by its employees.

Throughout the year, colleagues have supported both charities through fundraising activities, as well as foodbank donations. At Easter, the Group donated a further 219 meals to Sunderland Foodbank.

Simone Green, Network Support Officer for Sunderland Foodbank said: "A massive thank you to the staff at Gentoo for their generous donation. The donation will help support local families in crisis over the coming festive period."

Anyone who needs access to a local foodbank can contact Gentoo's Money Matters Team by calling 0300 123 2004 or emailing [email protected]

Once a voucher is issued, it can be used in exchange for three days of emergency food.