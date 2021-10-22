Lisa McClure has joined the organisation as head of user centred design, while John Shepherd has become their head of solutions.

They will assist with Gentoo’s ongoing “digital transformation”. Lisa comes from Opencast Software where she was a senior consultant. She has extensive experience working with both public and private sector organisations.

John joins from Capita Consulting, where he was a lead solutions architect with more than 30 years of experience.

New Gentoo digital appointments Lisa McClure and John Shepherd.

John said: “I’m delighted to be joining Gentoo when digital transformation is a clear priority in the future direction of the group. I look forward to being part of the journey to develop innovative solutions to transform the customer experience and deliver engaging user interactions”.

Lisa said: “I’m excited to join Gentoo where I have been given a unique opportunity to grow the user centred design capability within the group and provide expertise to improve the Gentoo customer experience.”

Both Lisa and John will assist IT and transformation director at Gentoo, James Mullenger, in delivering Gentoo’s current digital transformation.

James said: “We are delighted to welcome John and Lisa to Gentoo and the IT and transformation team. Both bring vast and varied experience in providing user-centric digital transformation and creating innovative engaging digital services.

"Their skills will be a great addition to the group as we focus on developing a user centred approach to transform the way we deliver services to our tenants.”