Gentoo creates new customer committee - how you can apply to join

Gentoo customers are getting a new chance to have their say on the housing association's services.

The group is creating a new committee to put clients at the forefront of decision-making and service improvements.

Gentoo is creating a new customer committee to work with the group board

Gentoo is looking for six customers, leaseholders or shared owners to join the committee that will work directly with the board to shape how the organisation delivers services across Sunderland.

The role is a paid position and committee members will earn £5,000 gross a year. No previous experience is required, and Gentoo will fully support members with training and development opportunities to help to fulfil the role.

Group chair Emily Cox MBE said: "Our core purpose at Gentoo is to provide safe and decent homes for our customers of today and tomorrow.

"As a key part of our governance structure, the committee is the next step on our journey to really understand customers.

"By investing in a brand-new customer committee, we commit not only to listening to our customers, but also acting on their feedback and recommendations.”

Brenda Naisby is a current Customer member of the Group Board: "It’s great to see Gentoo create more opportunities for customers like myself to get involved and represent local communities," she said.

"I have been an involved customer for over five years and joined the Group Board in January 2021.

"I would encourage anyone who is passionate about their community and strives to make a difference to apply."

The estimated time commitment for the role is 15 to 20 days a year (1.5 days per month) and will initially be a three-year position with the potential of being extended.

Applicants have until August 14to apply online at gentoogroup.com. Interviews will take place the week commencing September 4, with the first committee meeting taking place in October.

All registered providers of social housing are required to collect and report annually on their performance and to provide customers with information on how their landlord is performing.