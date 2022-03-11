Sunderland’s Geek Retreat owner hails amazing response to appeal to help Ukrainian refugees

Geek Retreat, on John Street in Sunderland city centre, launched an appeal for goods to send to Ukrainian refugees on Wednesday, March 2.

Just over a week later, an empty unit that was provided by their landlord is now full with toiletries, items of babies and medicine after members of the public, schools and businesses answered the call for help.

The owner of Geek Retreat, Stewart Brass, has expressed his delight at how successful the collection appeal has gone in such a short space of time.

From left AK Teaching branch manager Jonny Greener, Geek Retreat owners Laura Green and Stewart Brass with staff member Jemma Wilkinson.

He said: “I was expecting a few boxes and bags so the outcome is just crazy – it shows there is a lot of kindhearted people in the Sunderland area.

"I think on a daily basis, we’ve had 20 plus drop offs just from the public alone, people have been going to shops in Sunderland city centre and then dropped them off here.

"There are good people around, this proves it and I think the city of Sunderland should be very proud of itself.”

After he launched the appeal, Stewart contacted AK Teaching in Sunderland who were able to extend the operation to schools across the region to gather more supplies.

AK Teaching branch manager, Jonny Greener, praised the community spirit from schools across the North East for their help with the collection.

He commented: “We work with schools all over the North East and have ran similar campaigns in the past so we know that the uptake and involvement from local primary schools is always exceptional.

The supplies will be sent to the Polish Parish in Newcastle to be sorted before they are sent to Ukraine.

"The feedback has been immense and as a result, there has been a barrage of donations so to see the local schools getting involved is lovely to see.

"I think for the children to see the community spirit and helping out others is massive – it is brilliant to see.”

The goods are set to go to the Polish Parish in Newcastle where they will be sorted and sent across to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

