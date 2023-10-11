Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Learning leadership skills from one of football's greatest managers, Sir Alex Ferguson, inheriting the captaincy of Man Utd from Roy Keane, and inequalities of the football industry were just some of the topics discussed by former England skipper Gary Neville who was headlining this year's Sunderland Business Festival.

Fifth in Manchester United's all time appearance list and with 85 caps for England it was perhaps inevitable the business of football and the transferable leadership skills Gary developed on the pitch would feature prominently as the now turned entrepreneur and Sky Sports pundit captivated the audience at The Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 'In Conversation with Gary Neville' event he also delved into politics, his own successes and failures in business and his passion for northern cities such as Sunderland and his beloved Manchester and their capacity to grow and prosper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you missed out on a ticket then here's a flavour of what Gary had to say to a packed out Fire Station.

Gary Neville speaking at the Sunderland Business Festival.

Gary on Sunderland and the football industry

In a city which lives and breathes football it was perhaps no surprise that Gary started by talking about his memories of facing the Black Cats and his desire to see them return to the Premier League.

He said: "I actually made my Man United debut in the FA Youth Cup at Roker Park and I remember it being the most nervous I've ever been before a match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went on to play many times against Sunderland at both Roker Park and the Stadium of Light."

Asked whether he hoped Sunderland could and would soon return to the Premier League he replied: "My Sky co host Dave Jones is a big Sunderland fan and on the board and so he's always letting me know how they're doing.

“I remember regularly playing lots of northern teams including all the North East clubs; Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough, as well as other traditional clubs like Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

"At one point there were no teams in the Premier League from the North East and Yorkshire, which was quite frightening and I highlighted it at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like a lot of things, there has been a shift towards the Premier League being dominated by southern clubs. There needs to be a shift back to a more even split and I would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League."

Asked about the likelihood of this happening Gary added: “They do have a chance but it's becoming increasingly difficult for clubs who don’t have the parachute money.

“You get £100m for finishing bottom of the Premier League and I just think there needs to be less disparity with those other clubs competing at the top of the Championship.

“As long as the club are continuing to go in the right direction then Sunderland fans will stick with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not like they are going to turn around and become Newcastle fans.”

The audience at The Fire Station listened intently as Gary talked about his career in football and business.

Gary on leadership and working with Alex Ferguson

Whether managing a team of footballers, civil servants or construction workers, Gary was keen to stress the fundamental principles of his management style, which he believes transcends all industries.

He said: “My manager Alex Ferguson and former captains such as Steve Bruce and Roy Keane were great talents but also great leaders.

“It all came down to the basics of hard work and physical and mental toughness, but also being able to show empathy and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without them and my parents I wouldn’t have developed into the person I am today.

“Only a small part of Sir Alex was the ‘hairdryer treatment’ and he had adapted and his style of management. His management of players was very different when I retired in 2011 compared to how he was in the 80s and 90s.

“There was always a lot of respect and not wanting to let him down, which in the early years was also tinged with an element of fear.”

Continuing his comparison between the board room and the playing field Gary added: “Much like when a manager signs a player, if I’ve employed someone and I’ve been through their CV and interviewed them then I know they have the talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can forgive most things, but there are three non negotiables; be reliable and always turn up, work as hard as you can and never give in.”

On taking over the captaincy from former Sunderland manager Roy Keane

Gary bristled when questioned about “taking the captaincy off Roy Keane”.

“I don’t think I’d be sitting here today if I’d taken it off him’” he replied. “I prefer to see it as I inherited it from him when he left the club.

“I didn’t want to see him go,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to give an insight into the competitive mentality of the former Black Cat’s manager Gary said: “I was competitive and wanted to win but Roy Keane was on a completely different level.

“He had to win every single second of every single day. He was the most influential player I ever played with and as a team we always felt secure when he was leading us out.

“He was basically like having the mentality of Alex Ferguson with you on the pitch.

“I was with him just yesterday and he is more relaxed now. He’s always been a good storyteller and compelling to listen to.”

On the key to unlocking Sunderland’s business potential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary started out as a property developer while still playing for United in his early 20s, and has continued with an entrepreneurial passion, building a business empire with a portfolio that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport.

He feels a key to unlocking the city’s potential and indeed that of other northern cities is improved connectivity.

Gary said: “I looked at getting the train to Sunderland today and it quickly became apparent that it wasn't worth thinking about.

“It then took me three-and-a-half hours to drive here this morning from Manchester. How can this be right when it takes me two hours to get to London?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the scrapping of the northern leg of HS2, Gary added: “Nothing this Government does surprises me anymore and I’m thinking on the basis of how much more damage can they do in the next 12 months before there's hopefully a change in power.

“Hopefully we have a new government which thinks about ‘we’ as a country and not this lot who only seem to think about what is best for ‘me’.”

With all of Gary’s business interests currently invested in his home city of Manchester, he was keen to stress the importance of people investing in their local cities and regions.

He said: “I’ve heard about the plans to create a £450m film studio on the banks of the Wear, led by Fullwell 73. They actually created our Class of 92 documentary and were brilliant producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When brilliant minds come together with passion for the place they live then the results can be amazing.