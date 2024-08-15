Gaming on wheels proves a hit with Sunderland party van

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland businessman has taken gaming to the next level with his mobile venture.

Grant Wright, of Gamezone Events, and his mobile gaming vans host up to 20 parties a week across the North East with kids - and adults - able to enjoy 60 games, including Fortnite, Roblox, Fifa, Minecraft and more.

Mobile gaming van, Game Zone director Grant Wright. | Sunderland Echo

The 26-year-old from Ryhope set up the business with his brother James Douglas five years ago.

James, 28, tragically passed away in a freak garden accident in 2022, but Grant has continued the business in his entrepreneurial big brother’s name.

It’s one of the only services of its kind in the region and it’s struck a chord with keen gamers looking for an alternative to more conventional parties.

Grant said: “My brother had lots of businesses and was working off shore when he spotted something similar to these vans and he text me to say ‘right, this is it.’ It’s all thanks to him that it’s a success.

“I was really worried it wouldn’t work, but in the first few weeks the bookings just started flying in. We now have two vans and we’re looking to invest in a third.”

The gaming van is for any youngsters aged seven and over and can host up to ten kids in the specially-converted VW Crafter, which is kitted out with five PlayStation 5s and five Xbox series s consoles, seating and adjustable LED lighting.

Virtual reality and Nintendo Switch is also available.

Grant has a fleet of two gaming vans and is looking to invest in a third | Sunderland Echo

It’s also proved popular with older people who hire it for up to two hours for parties and events. All Grant needs is an available power source to take the gaming van, which is supervised, to people’s doorsteps or work places.

Grant said: “The kids go crazy for it. It’s all a bit mental for the first few minutes then they start to settle down once they start playing.”

The mobile gaming van can be booked for any location within an hour’s drive of Sunderland, from Alnwick down to Saltburn.