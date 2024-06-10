Fuse lit on tech awards as Dynamites 24 open for entries

Published 10th Jun 2024
Dynamites23 winners. Submitted picture.

The fuse has been lit for the region’s tech awards – Dynamites 24 are open for entries.

Now in their eleventh year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and respected tech awards.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre. 

The Dynamites are organised by regional tech network Dynamo and are once again sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment.

This year’s awards will be hosted by comedian Suzi Ruffell, who compered last year’s awards, and Duncan Leatherdale, an award-winning journalist.

Four new categories have been added to this year’s awards: North East Tech Start-up, sponsored by NEBRC; Remarkable Innovation (SME); Remarkable Innovation (Large organisation) and Project Excellence.

The other nine categories are:

  • Best Use of Data, sponsored by Oliver Wyman

  • Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Gateshead College

  • Growth Explosion – sponsored by LDC

  • Skills Developer

  • Sustainability in Tech

  • International Success

  • Tech for Good – sponsored by tombola

  • Tech Champion – sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment

  • Rising Star

The deadline for entries for Dynamites 24 is Friday, September 6 – finalists will be announced on Wednesday, October 2.

Since 2014, 4282 attendees have celebrated the industry, 123 companies or individuals are the proud holders of the cherished Dynamites trophy and over 882 nominations have been considered by the judges. 

Last year’s awards night attracted more than 400 attendees and more entries than ever before. Major award winners included Opencast (Growth Explosion); Wordnerds (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion); Oliver Wyman (Innovator of the Year) and Gateshead College (Skills Developer).

Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo and Sunderland Software City, said: “The Dynamites are the region’s most anticipated tech awards and allow us to showcase what a hotbed of talent we have here in the North East.

“We look forward to being swamped by entries in all of our categories and I have no doubt November 21 will be another great night!”

Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website, https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities email [email protected] or ring 0191 691 3457 / 07741 741702 

