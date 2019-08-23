Furniture firm SCS to create 50 new jobs in Sunderland
Furniture giant ScS is to create dozens of new jobs at its Sunderland head office.
The firm today announced 50 new posts at its base in Villiers Street.
The national retailer is looking to strengthen its existing team and is offering immediate start dates for successful candidates.
The new roles are being created as part of the expansion of the company’s dedicated Customer Experience Team.
Recruitment in the North East follows the successful implementation of an in-store technology solution to help streamline and improve the ordering and customer care process.
Once operational, the new team will handle all customer enquiries from point of order, to delivery and aftercare.
David Knight, Chief Executive at ScS, said: “The creation of a clear, central point of contact for enquiries, aftercare and administration is designed to help us continue to build on our excellent customer experience, and we are delighted to be creating this new team in the North East.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
ScS is one of the largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings in the UK, with around 100 stores nationwide, nine distribution centres and more than 1,800 employees.
The company announced its interim results for the 26 weeks to the end of January in March.
Gross sales were up 1.2% to £159.2million, while revenue rose 1.1% to £151.4million.
Gross profit also increased, up 1.5% to £71.5million, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations improved by £0.3m to £3.4million.
For more information and to apply for the new roles in Sunderland, visit: https://scsjobs.co.uk/