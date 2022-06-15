Funding available for North East businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supply Chain North East is urging businesses throughout the local authority areas of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham to take advantage of business support funding that has been extended until June 2023.

The Supply Chain North East programme, delivered by RTC North, North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC), North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) and Generator, has received the funding extension from the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), allowing North East SMEs to access 12 hours of business support through the programme until next June.

The programme delivered by NEPIC involves events such as ‘RE:CHARGE’ and ‘Introduction to the Process Sector’ that includes a tour of The Wilton International site and access to various networking events attended by key industry leaders, such as their annual ‘Clean Growth’ and ‘Digitalisation’ conferences.

Programme manager for Supply Chain North East at RTC North, Alan Whittaker said: “There are huge opportunities coming to the region, especially as we work towards the levelling up agenda. I encourage all businesses to reach out to Supply Chain where we can help ensure their companies are not only aware of the current and future opportunities but are able to take full advantage.”

Dawn Musgrave, project manager for Supply Chain North East at NEPIC said: “As a partner of Supply Chain North East, NEPIC are thrilled the funding has been extended to allow small businesses to take advantage of the programme. It’s a great opportunity that will allow more SMEs to tap into the process, chemical and pharmaceutical industry in the North East, which would not be possible without this support programme.”

“Our advisors will work directly with companies who have signed up to create a tailored business development plan that fits with their individual needs and business goals, ultimately helping them to unlock opportunities in this exciting new market.”

To register, companies must be a small to medium enterprise that employs less than 250 people and operates within the North East Local Enterprise Partnership area.