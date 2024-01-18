Due to open in late spring/early summer 2024, the former stable block, once used to house working horses, will house eight shop-fronted units, as well as two open courtyards, providing outdoor spaces for events and entertainment. Here's a run down of the eight operators announced for the site.
1. Propa by Si King
Hairy Biker Si King will be bringing Propa to Sheepfolds Stables - a street food offer, serving hearty dishes with a twist. “Stuff that your gran used to make that you’ve forgotten about,” says the County Durham-born chef.
2. I Scream for Pizza
I Scream for Pizza, which has already had great success with its two Newcastle sites, will be bringing New York-style pizzas and soft serve ice cream to the former horse hospital at Sheepfolds. As well as a 60-seater restaurant, they will have a grab and go counter for slices, which will be perfect on match days.
3. The Calabash Tree
The Calabash Tree will be serving food inspired by the traditional flavours of Trinidad and Tobago. Former Washington firefighter Ryan McVay, whose mother is Trinidadian and dad is English, has built up a firm following for his food which honours the culinary specialities of his heritage. The venue will serve classic Caribbean dishes such as curries, rice and peas, jerk chicken and saltfish, and Ryan is even working on a Trinidadian twist on the traditional Sunday Dinner. There will be plenty of vegan and gluten free options on offer, too.
4. Ember
Ember will be bringing the rich flavours of Asia to Sheepfolds. At the helm will be skilled chef Tamer Hassan whose family relocated to Sunderland after running a successful London restaurant for more than 40 years. The chef won series one of Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and has worked alongside world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargent and Angela Harnett