More than two years in the making, Sunderland’s new Sheepfolds Stables is galloping towards its opening date.

Visitors will finally be able to check out its food, drink, entertainment and events offering from 6pm on Friday, August 2.

Sheepfolds Stables will open from 6pm on August 2

From which restaurants are opening at the site and how to book to opening times, here’s a run down of what you need to know on the city’s new £4m leisure destination.

Food & drink

Caribbean food from The Calabash Tree | Sunderland Echo

There has been some changes to the traders since the stables was first announced.

But restaurants and bars confirmed for the venue so far are:

The Calabash Tree - former Washington firefighter Ryan McVay will be honouring his Trinidadian roots with his Caribbean offering.

I Scream for Pizza - New York-style pizza and soft serve ice cream from the brand behind the sites in Sandyford and Newcastle Quayside. Make a reservation here.

An artist’s impression of the I Scream for Pizza unit in the old horse hospital | submitted

Ember - an Asian-inspired restaurant from a skilled chef Tam Hassan, who has worked in some of the world's best restaurants. You can pre-book here

Vito’s Osteria - Chef Vittorio Farigu has left his former job as executive chef at Gino D’Acampo’s popular restaurant on Newcastle’s Quayside to open his first Italian restaurant in one of the largest of the Stables units which will house 52 covers. You can pre-book here.

Mother Mercy - The cocktail bar will open in one of two specially built ‘cabin’ buildings overlooking the main courtyard at the historic development. It’s by the same people as Mother Mercy in Newcastle.

Spey Snug - a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers.

Opening weekend

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors.

All restaurant operators will be available for booking over the opening weekend with opening weekend times of 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Opening hours

Regular opening times for Sheepfolds Stables after the initial launch weekend will be Sunday-Thursday from 8am-11pm and Friday-Saturday from 8am-1am.

Entertainment and events

Aerial shots show how the new stage looks | submitted

As part of the entertainment offering, dance company Southpaw Dance Company also has a studio at the space.

The award-winning dance company has been granted £250,000 to make its new studio a centre for innovation and digital dance and they will be using augmented reality and virtual reality equipment in their innovative dance productions.

As well as food and drink businesses, Sheepfolds Stables is aimed at being a quirky venue, with dedicated events space, for wedding and birthday parties, corporate functions, business meetings and more.

A stage has also been constructed for a range of outdoor events. There will also be a strong match day offering.

History

Sheepfolds Stables was built in 1884 and has been sympathetically restored and reimagined by leading architecture and engineering firm, Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN) to become a modern and vibrant food, drink, events and entertainment venue.

The company, which has its headquarters in Sunderland’s Simpson Street School, has invested more than £4m in the development.

Forgotten for years, the stables, in the shadow of the Stadium of Light once housed around 100 working horses from North Eastern Railway Co.

The changing face of Sheepfolds

The new footbridge will play a key role in the regeneration of Sheepfolds | submitted

Footfall is set to be boosted when the new pedestrian bridge is built, which will end a stone’s throw from the stables, linking it to the major developments at the heart of the wider £500m Riverside Masterplan which is changing the face of the city. It's due to open in 2025.

The wider Sheepfolds site is also undergoing major changes with work ongoing at a new Housing, Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) on the corner of Hay Street. The world-class training centre will educate and upskill local people with the technical skills to build, retrofit and create innovative factory-built new homes. It's already taking shape and is due to open in summer 2025.

In the meantime, a new Esports Arena is set to open this year at the old Audi showroom at Sheepfolds, providing a base from which to host and stream Esports competitions. Sunderland is set to lead on the UK Esports gaming evolution. With an annual turnover of $200bn, the gaming industry generates more money than the movie, music and TV industries combined.