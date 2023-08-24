News you can trust since 1873
From beers to bangers, all the traders at this weekend's Sunniside food & drink market in Sunderland

From beer to bangers, there’s plenty to tuck into at this weekend’s food market.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

The Local Heroes food and drink market returns to Sunniside Gardens from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 26 and is free to attend.

As well as a host of food and drink, there will be entertainment to enjoy from Yuma and DJ Jimi Dingwall.

Here’s a rundown of all the traders:

The Local Heroes Food & Drink market returns to Sunniside Gardens this weekendThe Local Heroes Food & Drink market returns to Sunniside Gardens this weekend
::Geordie Bangers, gourmet sausage company.

::Brewery Jewellery, made from craft beer labels.

::Cracked Bean Roastery, the Washington-based roastery which is the North East's first Social Enterprise coffee roastery.

::Meatballs Inc, serving up meat and plant-based subs, sliders and bowls.

Cracked Bean Roastery founder Sam Dobson at her social enterprise roastery in WashingtonCracked Bean Roastery founder Sam Dobson at her social enterprise roastery in Washington
Cracked Bean Roastery founder Sam Dobson at her social enterprise roastery in Washington

::Beanie Bun, plant-based burgers.

::The Little Cakery, serving up a host of tray bakes and cakes, from pink slices to Biscoff brownies.

::Love Leaf Tea, selling loose leaf teas and accessories.

::The Manor Bar, the Sunniside favourites will be serving drinks.

::Mazzeh Spice, curry kits with a Persian infusion.

::Coffee Supreme

::Davenport’s Chocolate, small batch, handcrafted chocolates.

::Diego’s Joint, the Sunniside bar will also be keeping people well fed and watered.

::Zenobia, Arabian street food including wraps and platters with chicken shish, falafel and lamb kofta.

::Acropolis, serving up Greek gyros and more.

::Craft Beer, not for profit beers.

::Vaux Brewery, the Roker brewery will be selling some top brews.

::The Brownie Bar, serving a host of brownies and blondies.

::Pink Lane Brewery, the Newcastle coffee shop will be bringing their offering to Sunderland.

::Deep North, serving artisan doughnuts.

::The Yolker, scotch eggs with a host of fillings.

::Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, selling some bargain treats.

::Sunshine Cooperative, selling a host of artisan produce.

::The Northern Bistro, artisan cakes and sweet treats served from a horsebox.

::Slackjaws, gourmet burger company.

::Northern Carnivore, meat treats from locally-sourced high welfare animals.

::Awesome Chocolates.

::Travelling Bee Company, raw honeys from England, Scotland and beyond from ethical beekeepers.

