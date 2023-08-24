The Local Heroes food and drink market returns to Sunniside Gardens from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 26 and is free to attend.

As well as a host of food and drink, there will be entertainment to enjoy from Yuma and DJ Jimi Dingwall.

Here’s a rundown of all the traders:

The Local Heroes Food & Drink market returns to Sunniside Gardens this weekend

::Geordie Bangers, gourmet sausage company.

::Brewery Jewellery, made from craft beer labels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Cracked Bean Roastery, the Washington-based roastery which is the North East's first Social Enterprise coffee roastery.

::Meatballs Inc, serving up meat and plant-based subs, sliders and bowls.

Cracked Bean Roastery founder Sam Dobson at her social enterprise roastery in Washington

::Beanie Bun, plant-based burgers.

::The Little Cakery, serving up a host of tray bakes and cakes, from pink slices to Biscoff brownies.

::Love Leaf Tea, selling loose leaf teas and accessories.

::The Manor Bar, the Sunniside favourites will be serving drinks.

::Mazzeh Spice, curry kits with a Persian infusion.

::Coffee Supreme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Davenport’s Chocolate, small batch, handcrafted chocolates.

::Diego’s Joint, the Sunniside bar will also be keeping people well fed and watered.

::Zenobia, Arabian street food including wraps and platters with chicken shish, falafel and lamb kofta.

::Acropolis, serving up Greek gyros and more.

::Craft Beer, not for profit beers.

::Vaux Brewery, the Roker brewery will be selling some top brews.

::The Brownie Bar, serving a host of brownies and blondies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Pink Lane Brewery, the Newcastle coffee shop will be bringing their offering to Sunderland.

::Deep North, serving artisan doughnuts.

::The Yolker, scotch eggs with a host of fillings.

::Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, selling some bargain treats.

::Sunshine Cooperative, selling a host of artisan produce.

::The Northern Bistro, artisan cakes and sweet treats served from a horsebox.

::Slackjaws, gourmet burger company.

::Northern Carnivore, meat treats from locally-sourced high welfare animals.

::Awesome Chocolates.