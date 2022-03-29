Free business advice offer to help with pandemic recovery

Richard Swart, right, with Open North Foundation supporters, from left, Mark Stephenson, Gill Courtney, Colin Hewitt, Paul Shields and Claire Preston.

The Open North Foundation (ONF) – a North East-based private sector response to the pandemic - has already provided cash grants to numerous firms across the region over the past two years.

It now aims to provide support services – donated by companies and organisations based in the North East – in a range of areas.

These include energy consultancy; business and strategy support; a HR advice/health check; financial forecasting; general export support; growth planning and costing; rent, service and insurance disputes and expert advice in developing an innovation, technology, product or process.

Help is also available for tax advisory support and research & development tax relief analysis.

Richard Swart, chair of Open North Foundation, said: “The region’s celebrated private sector has come together to provide a vast range of specialist business services to assist the many small firms in our region who are looking to bounce back from the pandemic.

"While Covid restrictions have been lifted and life appears to returning to normal, for many companies the road to recovery is very challenging.”

He added: “The ONF is committed to assist firms that were

established both before and during the pandemic.

"We can do this because of the incredible generosity of the private sector and other bodies which have stepped up to provide both financial and in-kind support.

“While we will continue to award many financial grants, we also want business owners to take advantage of the specialist support that is available to them.”

Open North Foundation was established in July 2020 and is a direct response from the business community in the North East to provide financial and in-kind support to small businesses hit by the pandemic.

It provides donations and has a board of directors, ambassadors and supporters, all providing their services free of charge.