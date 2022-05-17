Forex: Five best UK brokers with high leverage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regulator FCA in the UK has placed restrictions on the use of leverage

It allows Forex traders to open larger positions than they would be able to with their own initial deposits.

Many regulators, including the FCA in the UK, have placed restrictions on the use of leverage by capping the available ratio at 1:50 for retail traders.

But there are some FCA-regulated Forex brokers which offer high leverage ratios for those traders who can prove they have significant experience in trading, as experts Forex Brokers explain in this article.

1.HotForex

The MT4 and MT5 platforms offered by HotForex allow traders of all skill levels to invest in a wide range of CFD and spot assets. FCA regulatory authorization, multilingual customer contact options, transparent costs, and a variety of security and safety measures are just some of the benefits that traders can count on with HotForex, which offers high leverage of 1:1000 to professional traders.

Pros: No deposit or withdrawal fees; Competitive spreads. Cons: High commission charges on the Zero account.

Features: Regulation, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA; Minimum deposit from $5; Average spread from 0.0 pips; Commissions from USD 0.03 per 1K lot; No deposit/withdrawal fees; Maximum Leverage, 1:1000; Bonuses, 100% supercharged; Customer support, 24/5.

2.FXTM

FXTM will be a good choice for traders looking for low trading costs. It offers a low-deposit Micro Account, an excellent copy trading platform, and provides a variety of learning materials in both video and written formats. Professional traders can access high leverage of 1:2000.

Pros: Superb customer service; High maximum leverage; Great educational tools. Cons: Inactivity and withdrawal fees; Limited product portfolio.

Features: Regulation, CySEC, FCA, FSCA; Minimum deposit from $100; Average spread from 0.9 pips; No commission; Deposit/withdrawal fees $3; Maximum leverage, 1:2000 for professionals; $300 Trading bonus; Customer support 24/5.

3.Exness

Exness' trading fees and spreads are among the most competitive in the industry. Compared to other FSCA-regulated brokers, their spread is quite minimal, and there are no hidden trading fees or commissions with the Pro account. Pro traders receive a high leverage of 1:1000.

Pros: Well-regulated; Tight spreads; Over 130 currency pairs. Cons: n/a

Features: Regulation, CySEC, FCA; Minimum deposit from $1; Average spread from 1.3 pips; Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs; No deposit/withdrawal fees; Maximum leverage 1:2000; Standard +10% bonus programme; Customer support 24/5 - multilingual.

4.OctaFX

OctaFX, an ECN Forex broker, makes it simple to trade CFDs on indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies. A wide variety of trading accounts, copy trading, bonus promotions, and substantial research tools are all available at OctaFX as well, with high leverage of 1:500 to qualifying traders.

Pros: Ultra-fast execution; More than 30 forex pairs available; Well-regulated. Cons: No VPS available; No Forex educational tools

Features: Regulation, CySEC; Minimum deposit from $100; Average spread from 0.7 pips; No commissions; No deposit/withdrawal fees; Maximum leverage, 1:500; 50% Deposit bonus; Customer Support, 24/5.

InstaForex

Many factors contribute to the popularity of InstaForex among traders, including the wide range of tradable instruments, the great platform help, and trading accounts with set spreads.

Over 100 different currency pairs are available for trading at InstaForex, a regulated broker with a huge amount of trading options compared to other brokers.

Pros: Well regulated; High leverage; No minimum deposit. Cons: n/a.