Football legend opens Sunderland store after £1m revamp
Legendry Sunderland AFC goalkeeper, Jimmy Montgomery, officially cut the ribbon to open the new Wren Kitchens showroom.
In returnn, the kitchen retailer donated £500 to Jimmy’s chosen charity - Foundation of Light which needs to raise £4m a year to offer life-changing sports programmes to make a difference in the community.
The new store is Wren’s 81st showroom and the firm has created 25 new jobs with the £1m project at Trimdon Street retail park in Sunderland.
Jimmy, said: “It’s fantastic that Wren has come to Sunderland. It’s massive boost to the economy and I wish it all the success in the future.
“I’ve been supporting the Foundation of Light for many years and it’s vital they receive generous donations from the general public and businesses such as Wren.
“It’s a fantastic charity and they really do make a difference to people of all ages from six to 60!”
Other VIP visitors included the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun David Snowdon and Mayoress, Coun Dianne Snowdon.
Coun Snowdon, added: “The opening of this fantastic new showroom is great news for everyone, and we welcome Wren Kitchens investment into our city.
“It will not only create new jobs, but also help attract even more shoppers into Trimdon Street retail park, and add to the huge range of high quality goods and services already provided by Sunderland’s retail sector.
“As Mayor of Sunderland l was delighted to be invited to today’s launch to represent the people of our city, and wish the new Wren Kitchens showrooms the best of luck and a bright future.”