Food and drink prices as Keel Tavern opens its doors in Sunderland

There's pies, pints and more in store.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Food and drink options at Keel Tavern

Sunderland's newest bar, Keel Tavern, has finally welcomed its first customers after opening in Keel Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thursday, November 16, marked the opening of the first of four bars in Keel Square, with The Botanist and The Muddler set to join the new venue early next year.

Keel Tavern assistant manager James Adams raising a glass to opening day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a fourth venue is expected to be announced soon in the unit which faces onto High Street West.

Open seven days a week from 12pm, Keel Tavern, brought to the city by North East hospitality group, Vaulkhard Group, is set to boost the hospitality offering in this corner of the city centre, and complement existing businesses, such as The Fire Station, The Peacock and more.

Keel Tavern, which has created 30 new jobs, seats around 200 inside across a range of seating, from bar stools to booths, with capacity for a further 100 outside.

It's dog friendly inside and out.

So what's on the menu?

There's 18 beer taps and six handpulls

Beers

There's 18 beer taps and six handpulls, so a choice of 24 in total, with cask and keg options on rotation, as well as guest cans and bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local breweries are represented well with options from Vaux, Great North Eastern Brewing Co, Northern Alchemy, Wylam and Maxim.

Freddys Drop session IPA by Sunderland-based Vaux Brewery

Pint prices, on draught, start from £4.80 for a pint of Thatchers Haze. Great Northern Lager is £4.95 a pint, Guinness is £5.30, Peroni is £5.95 and Asahi is £6.30.

Wines

There's a choice of five white wines, by the glass and bottle, starting at £4.60 for a small glass of Pinot Grigio.

There's also a choice of five reds, starting at £4.60 for a small glass of Malbec.

Cocktails

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's 12 cocktails on offer: Amaretto Sour, Bloody Mary, Bramble, Cucumber Gimlet, Espresso Martini, French Martini, Lemon Drop, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Tommy's Margarita, Vegan White Russian and Whiskey Sour.

All are priced £7.50.

Food

There's a hearty menu on offer, including vegan options.

Confit pork belly pinchos on the new Keel Tavern menu.

The bar bait and small plates section includes options such as confit pork belly pinchos with a red chilli glaze (£9), Double Maxim Welsh rarebit (£7), Monkfish scampi with tartare sauce (£6) and more.

Vegan sausage and mash

Mains include options such as vegan sausage and mash with onion gravy, kale and crispy onions (£12), beer battered fish and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce (£15), Moroccan-style pulled lamb flatbread with harissa mayo and fries (£11), chicken schnitzel with lemon caper butter, fries and garden salad (£14) and more.

Cheese pie from the pie shop

Get pie-eyed over the Pie Shop section, all priced £12.50, where you can pick a pie from steak; mince beef, Guinness & onion; chicken, leek and gammon or cheese, potato & onion. Then pick a potato from buttery mash, cheesy mash, bubble & squeak mash, celeriac & garlic mash or chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add a vegetable from garden peas, mushy peas, braised red cabbage or chantenay carrots & honey roasted parsnips. Then a choice of either turkey & sage; Chinese-style curry sauce or onion & ale gravy.

Read More First look inside Keel Tavern at Sunderland's Keel Square

Sharing platters: three choices of a chip shop platter (£22.50), vegetarian chip shop platter (£20) and Keel Tavern platter, including pork belly pinchos, smoked sausage and more (£20).