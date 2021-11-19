Fly-through video shows how Sunderland's new Eye Hospital will be built

Healthcare bosses at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and partners at Sunderland City Council have shared a 3D visual of how the striking new building – which will replace the existing Sunderland Eye Infirmary - will look once completed.

The fly-through also shows a detailed visualisation of how construction work will roll-out on the new Eye Hospital, which is expected to open its doors to patients in 2024.

Construction company Kier has now been appointed as preferred bidder to carry out the construction work after a competitive tendering process.

Work is expected to begin on site on the former Vaux site at Riverside Sunderland next spring.

Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is another important milestone in our journey to creating a new fit-for-purpose Eye Hospital and very exciting for staff and patients to see how the stunning new facility will look.

“Sunderland has always been home to specialist eye services in our region and we are very proud to continue this legacy by building a hospital that will serve our communities for many future generations to come.

"As the NHS recovers from the impact of COVID-19, the new Eye Hospital will be essential in making sure we do all we can to reduce waiting lists and make sure that local people and patients across the wider region can be treated as quickly as possible.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller added: “Plans for a more accessible Eye Hospital, that matches up to the world-class team that occupies it, is something many people in the city are excited to see realised, and this visualisation of how the hospital will look really does bring it to life.

The new Eye Hospital will stand alongside The Beam; City Hall, which is just days away from completion, and two further commercial properties that are being developed as part of Legal & General’s £100million commitment to Riverside Sunderland.

