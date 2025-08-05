Flower Cafe opens in Sunderland's Keel Square

The latest venue in Sunderland’s Keel Square has now opened, welcoming popular North East chain, Flower Café, to the city.

The café, which is owned by Sayturk Group, opened earlier this month and saw a full fit-out of the hospitality unit, which sits within the recently redeveloped Keel Square.

Bradley Hall, the region’s largest full-service property firm, completed the letting of all four units in the Square on behalf of Sunderland City Council, with Helen Wall and Neil Hart facilitating the leases as part of a major redevelopment of the area.

Helen Wall, Director of Bradley Hall Sunderland, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Zafer and the team at Sayturk Group from initial viewings through to completion of their latest venue in Keel Square.

Flower Cafe Interiors

“Keel Square has undergone a significant regeneration and is now a fantastic place to work, stay and dine. We are pleased to have played a part in the development of the area through the letting of four units to Keel Tavern, The Muddler, The Botanist and now Flower Café.

“Flower Café Sunderland looks fantastic, and I wish them the very best in their new home.”

The firm, which has an office in Sunniside, worked with Sunderland City Council to welcome a variety of venues to the site. The Square is also home to The Muddler, Keel Tavern and The Botanist, all sitting underneath the new Holiday Inn.

The design of Flower Café was completed by local designer Pulp Studios, with legal support provided by Sweeney Miller.

Flower Cafe

Sayturk Group is a high-growth property development, hospitality and leisure operator based in the North East and is led by CEO Zafer Saygilier.

Zafer commented on the opening of Flower Café Sunderland: “Our latest venture is a fantastic addition to Keel Square, and we have had a fantastic response from visitors already.

“Sunderland is a rapidly developing city with plenty to offer and I look forward to contributing to the hospitality offering in the area.

“The team at Bradley Hall were fantastic and ensured that the transaction was smooth sailing. Thanks to Helen, Neil and the wider team for their support.”

Flower Café will provide visitors with a varied menu of cocktails, hot drinks, cake and sweet treats within a floral-themed interior. The venue is open 7 days a week and is open late on weekends, catering to the nightlife economy of Sunderland.

Within close proximity to venues such as the Fire Station and Sunderland Empire, Flower Café is set to see a high footfall, with its venues in Newcastle and Alnwick proving incredibly popular. Its Newcastle branch recently expanded into the neighbouring unit, making space for additional customers with internal and external seating.

Keel Square has undergone significant rejuvenation in recent years, transforming the space into a hub for culture, entertainment and community activities. The neighbouring building, The Yard, is home to businesses such as Sunderland BID and Stafford Accountancy and was redeveloped from a former police station during a £3.5million development plan.

Bradley Hall supports commercial and residential clients across the UK and provides a full-service approach to property.