Florist who proved a hit in lockdown with dried bouquets opens workshop at Sunderland's historic Eagle Building
Her Instagrammable dried bouquets and room styling earned her a following in lockdown, now businesswoman Caroline Oxberry has brought new life to a historic city centre unit.
A trained beautician, like many in the industry Caroline was unable to work when the first lockdown hit in March last year.
But she used her time at home to launch a new venture, Nomad.
It was only intended as a side venture to her main profession, but soon snowballed into a business of its own.
Now, the mum-of-two from Barnes has transformed one of the units in the historic Eagle Building in High Street East into a workshop where she prepares dried floral bouquets for collection or delivery, whilst also providing a space for consultations for event styling.
Caroline said: “I never thought this time last year that I’d have my own workshop. The support has been so positive.”
Speaking about how Nomad came about, she said: “During lockdown I was at home with a toddler and a new baby and I wanted to do something to keep my mind away from it all.
"I started selling bits of homeware and then started with dried flowers, which really took off, and I really enjoyed it.”
Orders and commissions for large-scale dried displays soon started rolling in, with Caroline’s styling on display at locations including her former workplace, Black Door Hairdressing.
For a time she also operated her floral business from the hairdressers in Mackie’s Corner, but soon outgrew the space.
A month ago she took up a former storage unit at the Eagle Buildings, a former pub which dates back to the late 17th century and now houses office space.
"I looked at a few units but fell in love with this one,” said Caroline, who is mum to Ossie, four, and Rudy, one. “It’s just perfect for what I need and I love all the old features.”
The area at this end of the city centre is currently undergoing a renaissance with Pop Recs and the Sunshine Co-operative moving into once dilapidated buildings at the bottom of High Street West. Whilst further up the street Mackie’s Corner has become a hub of independent creative businesses after undergoing a huge restoration project.
Caroline said: “I’d been to the Eagle Building before for yoga sessions, but hadn’t realised all the businesses that were in here. There’s so much happening in the city centre as a whole too and Sunderland needed it.
"The city centre had a dip for a while, but there’s so many independents opening, many from businesses launched in lockdown. It opened up a whole new career for a lot of people and there’s a real community of independents forming.”
Caroline fell in love with floristry so much, she’s also working with fresh flowers at Jen Watters Florist in Cleadon.
::To make an order with Nomad, you can do so through the Instagram page @nomad_floral_styling for collection. Larger orders can also be delivered. Although not a walk-in shop, the workshop is also open for consultations on dried flower styling projects and weddings.