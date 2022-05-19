Five Sunderland businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings - here are the results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have assessed these businesses for their food hygiene and given them scores from two to four.

A two star rating means that “some improvement is necessary” whereas a four star rating means that “hygiene standards are good”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety officers have been visiting a number of venues across Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a business to get the top rating of five, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Businesses that are given low ratings must make urgent improvements to hygiene standards, with the food safety officer having several enforcement options available to them to ensure that improvements are made.

Scroll down to read the full list of new food hygiene ratings in postcode order.

SR2

Newbottle Workmen's Club have been awarded a four star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Foresters Arms, 83 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0AG – rated four stars on April 1, 2022.

SR4

Oriental Experience Take Away, 85 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7EZ – rated two stars on April 4, 2022.

NE38

Oriental Experience was given a two star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Yummy Chinese Take Away, 6 Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8JH – rated three stars on April 12, 2022.

The Keelboat, Stockfold, Fatfield, NE38 8RU – rated four stars on April 6, 2022.

DH4

Newbottle Workmen’s Club, Front Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4EP – rated four stars on April 12, 2022.