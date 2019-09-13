First shoppers visit Washington's new Lidl store
Washington’s newest supermarket has opened its doors to the public.
The new shop, on Peel Retail Park, has created 40 full and part-time jobs.
The first customers walked down its aisles at 8am on Thursday, September 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by its managers and helped by Jack Thompson, a boy from Wardley, who is registered blind.
The store joins neighbours including B&M Bargains, McDonald’s, a JD Gym, Greggs, Clay’s Garden Centre and the Food Warehouse.
Customers can now pick up bread and treats from its bakery, with a range of exclusive deals and offers lined up by bosses of the German firm ready for its launch date.
The company says the new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK.
The store features facilities including longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles.
Lidl GB’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Washington.
The supermarket will join a series of other businesses on the Peel Retail Park.
“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs in the area and to start serving our award-winning products to local shoppers.”
The Washington store joins stores in Roker Avenue, North Hylton Road, Durham Road, off Ryhope Road, off Hillside Way in Houghton, Boldon Lane and Laygate in South Shields, Howletch Lane in Peterlee, the Arniston Centre in Durham.