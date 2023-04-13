First look at New Look as fashion chain moves to new Sunderland home in The Bridges
Sunderland's New Look store has a new look.
The fashion chain has unveiled its new store at the heart of the Bridges shopping centre, after relocating from its previous home in Crowtree Road.
The firm has taken a long-term lease on a location made up of the two units which previously housed HMV (which has itself moved to a new location within the centre) and the former Disney store, which have been merged in what represents a £1million investment by centre management.
Eager shoppers queued waited outside ahead of the official opening this morning, Thursday, April 13, for the chance to snap up some opening offers.
‘I really like it’
First across the threshold was Courtney Wheldon, from South Shields, who was celebrating her 21st birthday.
Along with a complete selection of new stock, the outlet will sell some different ranges from those previously available in Crowtree Road and Courtney was impressed.
"I always use New Look and I really like it,” she said.
"It looks as though they have got a lot of new things.”
All the staff from Crowtree Road have transferred to the new store and the honour of cutting the ribbon when to longest-servingh employee Jeanette Conlon, who has been with the company for 22 years.
"I was very honoured to be asked and I am very proud,” she said.
‘It really feels as though we are part of the centre’
There had been talk of moving into the main centre for more than a decade, she added: “I have waited 12 years for a new store so I am very excited,” she said.
Area manager Sarah Fuller is delighted with the new location: “We are absolutely thrilled.” she said.
"Now it really feels as though we are part of the centre.”
Bridges centre director Karen Eve said the new location would be a hit with customers: “The store is in a prime position in the centre and we know it will be really well received.
“The relocation protects the future of a well-shopped high street brand in Sunderland. It is part of a phased plan to keep our favourite shops by placing them in the units that best suit their needs.”