First look as sportswear giant Puma opens its doors at Dalton Park

The new opening brings the sports giant's UK chain to 13.

By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

Global sportswear brand Puma is the latest arrival at Dalton Park.

The clothing and footwear giant has opened a 299.10 square metres branch at the outlet retail park near Murton today, Thursday, July 20.

Puma has opened its 13th UK store at Murton's Dalton Park
Puma has opened its 13th UK store at Murton's Dalton Park
The new store further strengthens the park's premium sportswear offering and has created 12 full and part-time jobs.  

The latest addition has more than have product lines available for shoppers to enjoy.

Colette Hilton is Puma's Head of Retail and E-commerce for the UK and Ireland:”We are excited to be opening doors to the latest store in the Puma family at Dalton Park, bringing us to a total of 13 PUMA stores across the UK," she said.

"We look forward to opening our doors to unveil our world-famous product selection to our loyal fans here in the North of England so customers can experience Puma at its finest”.

The opening hours will be 10am – 6pm Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 6pm Saturday, and 10:30am – 4:30pm Sunday. 

For store information, visit puma.co.uk

