First destination outlet store for popular award-winning artist

Award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway has opened her first ever destination outlet store, offering more fans than ever the chance to enjoy her artwork.

The Lucy Pittaway Outlet Store is a brand new shopping experience offering discounts of up to 70% on a selection of Lucy’s distinctive artwork, homeware, gifts and stationery.

The store has opened at Lucy’s former Brompton-on-Swale gallery in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire. As a dedicated outlet store, it will offer the chance to buy ex-display artwork, end of season and limited availability products at reduced prices.

They will include artwork prints and canvasses no longer available in Lucy’s seven main galleries across the North East (Yarm and Newcastle), Yorkshire (Richmond, York and Harrogate) and the Lake District (Keswick and Bowness-on-Windermere).

Lucy Pittaway Ltd Head of Marketing Chris Bradley at the new outlet store.

The Lucy Pittaway Outlet Store is open seven days a week and has extensive free parking for visitors.

Chris Bradley of Lucy Pittaway Ltd said: “We’re thrilled to open the doors of our first ever dedicated outlet store. The idea is to create a place where people can enjoy significant and unique discounts on selected artwork, homewares, gifts and stationery which may be discontinued or end of season.”