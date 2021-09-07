Final call for North East firms to enter Dynamites tech awards

A final call has gone out to enter the Dynamites tech awards

The Dynamites 21 Awards will be an in-person event at Newcastle’s Civic Centre banqueting hall on Thursday, November 11 – but potential winners only have until 5pm on Thursday, September 9, to get their entries in.

The Dynamites Awards are now in their eighth year and are organised by North East tech network Dynamo. The awards aim to shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies and recognise the talent within the North East tech sector.

Despite last year’s event being online, a huge number of entries were received for the prestigious awards. Last year’s winners, many of which had a Covid connection, included Baltic Apprenticeships, Everflow Group, VEO, Newcastle University, NHS Business Services Authority, Wordnerds and HMRC.

Dynamo Chair Charlie Hoult said: “While last year’s virtual awards evening was terrific fun, it will be great to get everyone back in the same room to celebrate the amazing tech talent that is driving the region’s growing digital sector.

“Would-be winners haven’t got long to get their entries in, so I urge companies and individuals to act now.”

To enter the awards, visit https://tinyurl.com/aer7u56u