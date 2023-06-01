News you can trust since 1873
Film networking night for creatives at Sunderland's Beacon of Light as city works to become Hollywood of the North

A free networking night for creatives will be held at the Beacon of Light.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 07:09 BST

With plans in place for huge TV and filmmaking studios on the banks of the Wear in Pallion, the creative industries are set to play a large role in the future of the city.

And a Film Night being held at the Beacon of Light at 6pm on Friday, June 30 aims to bring together creatives from across the North East.

Whether you're a director, producer, actor, writer, or work in the production side, the tickets are free and you can make new friends, reconnect with old ones and display your own work, as long as you have the permission to do so.

A free networking event for creatives will be held at Beacon of LightA free networking event for creatives will be held at Beacon of Light
There'll be complimentary hot drinks and refreshments available on the night, which begins from 6pm, with film screenings happening between 7pm and 8.30pm with networking until 9.45pm.

The Film Night is being organised by Sunderland-based NE Studios, who offer affordable studio space for filming, photography or audio recording, who established the event in 2021.

They received match funding from the CLLD Creative Industries Grant, with special thanks to Sunderland Culture, earlier this year which helped them improve the equipment and resources available to continue the Film Night event and this has helped us continue these events.

Wayne Madden, New Enterprise Studios CIC, Studio Manager said: “When we first began the Film Night, I couldn't have envisioned it would continue to grow to the phenomenal event it is today with people travelling from up to 100 miles away to attend.

A previous NE Studios presentation. Photo by Wayne MaddenA previous NE Studios presentation. Photo by Wayne Madden
"It's a credit to the passion and creativity of the people who live in the North East and as a Community Interest Company we couldn't be more proud to be able to facilitating bringing people together in such a meaningful way. We're very proud to be based in Sunderland.”

The studios are looking to host more events such as this in the Sunderland area in the coming months and anyone with a venue is asked to contact the team and discuss at [email protected]

Free tickets for the event at the Beacon of Light are available at EventBrite.

A previous networking event. Photo by Harry EardleyA previous networking event. Photo by Harry Eardley
