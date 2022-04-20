Field Music join fellow local musicians for special Stand With Ukraine concert at Sunderland Minster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mercury Prize nominees, Field Music, will perform at the special concert, which takes place on Friday, April 29, alongside Kickin’ Lilies, bigfatbig, This Little Bird, Lottie Willis and Nev Clay.

The fundraiser has been organised by two Sunderland businesses who felt strongly about doing something to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Independent, in Holmeside, and The Bunker in Stockton Road recently moved into a joint business office together after taking over the old Pop Recs in Stockton Road after the culture hub moved to is new home in High Street West.

The Bunker’s Kenny Sanger said: “Independent and The Bunker have always worked together closely so putting on a fundraiser for the crisis in Ukraine was an obvious way for us both to help, especially as we’re sharing a space now.

"Putting on gigs is what we both do every week and The Minster is such a special venue for concerts, it makes it a bit more special playing there. We’ve

booked some amazing acts, representing the depth of talent the city has, but we’ve also had lots of support from local businesses who’re donating equipment, stock, time and expertise to help us make as much money as possible. It’s a real group effort.”

*Tickets for the Standing With Ukraine concert at Sunderland Minster on Friday, April 29 are priced at £20 and available from www.independentsunderland.com and Hot Rats on Stockton Road. Doors at 6.30pm.

