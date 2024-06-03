Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The nearest Santander branch for those who need it is in Washington’

Santander says it is 'working to restore the counter service as quickly as possible'.

Customers have been left without counter services after ‘very frustrating’ problems at the Santander branch in Sunderland city centre.

The Spanish banking firm has told customers it is "working to restore the counter service as quickly as possible" after receiving complaints that it has been closed for weeks.

One customer contacted the Echo to say that the branch on Waterloo Place in the city centre has been without a counter service for nine weeks.

The customer described "a very frustrating visit trying to deposit a large amount of cash", adding the deposit could not be made through a machine.

The customer said: "Due to banking laws, you can only deposit a certain amount over a 12-month period in a different bank, namely the Post Office.

"I made the trip into town only to find the counter closed and the ATM wouldn’t accept the cash. An assistant was also unsuccessful. How long do we have to suffer this inconvenience?"

The Echo put the customer's comments to the bank, which has not said when its counter service would resume as normal.

A Santander spokesperson said: “Due a fault with the counter screen, our Sunderland branch is currently operating without a counter service.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are working to restore the counter service as quickly as possible.

“Customers can complete everyday banking activities including making cash deposits, at the Post Office branch that is just a few minutes’ walk away from our Sunderland branch, while the nearest Santander branch for those who need it is in Washington.”