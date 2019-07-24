Fears for Nissan jobs in Sunderland as reports say firm plans to cut 10,000 posts worldwide
Nissan is expected to announce it is cutting thousands of jobs worldwide, according to reports in Japan.
The Guardian newspaper says media in Japan is reporting the carmaker plans to axe more than 10,000 jobs globally.
The firm announced in May that it was cutting 4,800 jobs from its global workforce as it worked to turn around a slump in profits.
But now reports say it will announce a far more sweeping reduction in numbers when it publishes its first-quarter earnings tomorrow, Thursday, July 25.
The cuts are mainly expected to affect plants outside Japan.
Nissan employs around 7,000 people at its Wearside factory.
The company has already scrapped plans to produce two new models in Sunderland.
In February, it confirmed it would not be building a previously-announced new version of the X-Trail, then in March came confirmation the firm was to cease production of its luxury Infiniti brand at the plant.
A Nissan spokesman is reported to have said there would be no comment on the reports about job losses before tomorrow.
Nissan spokesman Koji Okuda is reported to have told Agence France-Presse: “We’ve not decided yet what we’ll announce and we don’t comment on speculation,”
Nissan has been struggling to reverse a fall in sales in the United States and Europe and is still coming to terms with the arrest of former global boss Carlos Ghosn on financial misconduct charges as well as turmoil in its relationship with partner company Renault.