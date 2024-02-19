Fausto closes branch at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fausto Coffee has closed its Fausto Coppa branch at the Beacon of Light.

Fausto Coppa was based at the Beacon of Light

Thursday, February 15, was the last day of trading at the branch at the home of the Foundation of Light.

Fausto, which has a number of branches in the city, put a statement on its social channels thanking customers for their support saying: "What a four years it's been. A huge thank you to everyone involved."

The cafe was opened by Kevin Ball back in 2019 and was housed within the community facility’s entrance hall.

As any visitor to the flagship Fausto Coffee in Roker will know, the coffee shop has a strong cycling theme and ethos, with the name doffing its cap to champion Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi.

In keeping with the retro Italian theme, the sister site at the Beacon was named Fausto Coppa after Coppa Italia, the Italian version of the FA Cup.

Following Fausto Coppa's closure, a limited service will be available at the Beacon of Light over the next couple of weeks for customers to still get their hot drinks and refreshment fix.

And visitors are being asked to keep an eye out for a brand new food and drink offering at the site.

In the meantime, Fausto still serves up its usual range of coffees, cakes, bagels and more at its other city sites.