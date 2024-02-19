News you can trust since 1873
Fausto closes branch at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

The popular Sunderland coffee chain has closed its Beacon of Light branch - but still has plenty of other places in the city to enjoy its cuppas.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Fausto Coffee has closed its Fausto Coppa branch at the Beacon of Light.

Fausto Coppa was based at the Beacon of LightFausto Coppa was based at the Beacon of Light
Thursday, February 15, was the last day of trading at the branch at the home of the Foundation of Light.

Fausto, which has a number of branches in the city, put a statement on its social channels thanking customers for their support saying: "What a four years it's been. A huge thank you to everyone involved."

The cafe was opened by Kevin Ball back in 2019 and was housed within the community facility’s entrance hall.

As any visitor to the flagship Fausto Coffee in Roker will know, the coffee shop has a strong cycling theme and ethos, with the name doffing its cap to champion Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi.

In keeping with the retro Italian theme, the sister site at the Beacon was named Fausto Coppa after Coppa Italia, the Italian version of the FA Cup.

Following Fausto Coppa's closure, a limited service will be available at the Beacon of Light over the next couple of weeks for customers to still get their hot drinks and refreshment fix.

And visitors are being asked to keep an eye out for a brand new food and drink offering at the site.

In the meantime, Fausto still serves up its usual range of coffees, cakes, bagels and more at its other city sites.

They are: Fausto Coffee in Roker, which also offers hand-stretched pizzas, Fausto Acqua at the Aquatic Centre, Fausto Atletico at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis & Wellness Centre and the Fausto Hub at Monkwearmouth School.

