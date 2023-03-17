Fat Tony added to DJ line-up for Sunderland's new SunLun Calling festival

It’s been announced that the Ibiza DJ has been added to the Friday line-up for the three-day event, which takes place in Sunniside Gardens from July 7-9, 2023.

It replaces the hugely-popular Sunniside Live and has been brought back to the city by the same organisers, Sean and Helen Maddison, who also run Sunniside bar, Bar Justice.

It features a whole weekend of live music and entertainment, with DJ sets on the Friday, Sunderland Pride on the Saturday and a day of Sunderland music on the Sunday led by headliners The Futureheads.

DJ Fat Tony will play Sunlun Calling this July

Fat Tony joins previously announced BBC 6Music DJ Craig Charles on the Friday DJ bill. Also on the Friday DJ Iine-up is Greg Wilson, Chicago Damn, Forriner and Ian Tweddle, with more to be announced.

Fat Tony is a legend of the decks, starting his career when he was 18, playing to thousands every week for Rusty Egan at The Lyceum.

He quickly made his name on the London music scene and went on to host a weekly show in New York at The Palladium for Steve Rubell.

A favourite of the fashion world, he’s also graced the main stage of White Isle institutions such as Privilege Ibiza, Space, Amnesia and DC10, alongside Boy George, Carl Cox and Andy Weatherall amongst others.

In 2019, he signed to Defected in 2019 and in 2022 completed a residency at Hï Ibiza and holds a residency at Ministry of Sound.

*Early bird tickets for the Friday night of Sunniside Live are £15 from Eventbrite.

