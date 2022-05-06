FASTSIGNS Crawley wins global accolade at international awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, which is led by co-owners Melanie Martinez, Jose Martinez and Alan White, won the Customer Solution Award at the FASTSIGNS International Convention, held in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The award was presented to recognise its work with Chichester College Group, which comprised a large-scale branding project on a number of local education buildings.

A wide range of solutions were designed and installed, including wall graphics, banners, illuminated signage, dimensional letters, totems, exterior signs and wayfinding signs. As a result, the signage solution helped the education facility to make their statement to users of its buildings and create engaging learning environments.

John Davies, Managing director at FASTSIGNS UK and Catherine Monson - FASTSIGNS Global CEO

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FASTSIGNS Crawley was one of eight other FASTSIGNS UK centres that was recognised for its achievements, at the franchise giant’s international ceremony.

Themed, ‘Building Your Future’, the multi-day overseas ceremony celebrated the success of the global FASTSIGNS franchise network. Attendees also had the opportunity to attend peer-to-peer panels and share best practice in a series of training sessions.

Melanie Martinez, said of the achievement: “Jose, Alan and I have been part of the FASTSIGNS team for over two decades now, and the opportunity to meet with our global peers is one of the reasons why we love the network so much.

“We finished 2021 on such a high after winning Franchise Of The Year at the UK awards ceremony, as well as winning a prize for our Chichester College Group project, and this same energy is continuing into 2022.

“Our team is delighted to gain recognition for their talent overseas, from our HQ staff and beyond. I saw first-hand how much work went into completing the Chichester College Group project to make sure everything was right.

"But this is testament to what can be achieved with such a great team, and a culture of collaboration.”

FASTSIGNS Crawley was launched in 1995. Husband and wife Jose and Melanie Martinez, and colleague and friend, Alan White all worked at the company for over 20 years before taking over the business in 2019.