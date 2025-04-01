On Saturday March 29, the Bridges in Sunderland hosted their ‘Meet the Stylists’ event to give mums the chance to get hair, make-up and fashion advice on Mothers Day weekend.

Mothers and daughters shopping at the mall got the chance to get expert tips from fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom of Re:Loved Boutique at Wynyard, celebrity BAFTA make- up artist Amanda Bell, and L'Oréal award winning hairdresser, Scott Atchison of Satchi Salons.

The first 50 shoppers who got to chat with the stylists in Central Square received a special fashion goody bag.

The glam squad also did a full hair, make-up and fashion make-over for three mums who were nominated via the Bridges’ Facebook page.

Two of the lucky recipients were mother and daughter Leanne Gorton and Jodie Gorton. Check out the following eight fantastic photographs of mums being pampered on Mothers Day.

