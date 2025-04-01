Mothers Day weekend at the Bridges hosted a 'Meet the Stylist' event.Mothers Day weekend at the Bridges hosted a 'Meet the Stylist' event.
Fantastic photos of Sunderland mums being pampered on Mothers Day at Meet the Stylists event in the Bridges

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:27 BST

This weekend saw mothers from across the city and wider region get the chance to be pampered by their own glam squad of stylists to the stars.

On Saturday March 29, the Bridges in Sunderland hosted their ‘Meet the Stylists’ event to give mums the chance to get hair, make-up and fashion advice on Mothers Day weekend.

Mothers and daughters shopping at the mall got the chance to get expert tips from fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom of Re:Loved Boutique at Wynyard, celebrity BAFTA make- up artist Amanda Bell, and L'Oréal award winning hairdresser, Scott Atchison of Satchi Salons.

The first 50 shoppers who got to chat with the stylists in Central Square received a special fashion goody bag.

The glam squad also did a full hair, make-up and fashion make-over for three mums who were nominated via the Bridges’ Facebook page.

Two of the lucky recipients were mother and daughter Leanne Gorton and Jodie Gorton. Check out the following eight fantastic photographs of mums being pampered on Mothers Day.

One mum gets her hair styled by Scott Atchison of Satchi Salons.

1. Time for a new hair do.

One mum gets her hair styled by Scott Atchison of Satchi Salons. | Sorted PR. Photo: Sorted PR

One mum gets style tips from fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom of Re:Loved Boutique at Wynyard.

2. Fashion tips.

One mum gets style tips from fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom of Re:Loved Boutique at Wynyard. | Sorted PR Photo: Sorted PR

BAFTA make-up artist Amanda Bell does one mother's make-up.

3. Make-up artist to the stars.

BAFTA make-up artist Amanda Bell does one mother's make-up. | Sorted PR Photo: Sorted PR

Mums shopping in the Bridges on Mothers Day weekend could get style advice from their own glam squad.

4. Glam squad.

Mums shopping in the Bridges on Mothers Day weekend could get style advice from their own glam squad. | Sorted PR Photo: Sorted PR

