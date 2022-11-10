We have two family tickets to give away for the Christmas Shopping Fair, which takes place on Friday, November 18, Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, from 10am – 4pm.

The three-day event will be held at Wynyard Hall within the hall itself and the Grand Marquee and you can use your tickets, which admit two adults and two children, on a day of your choice.

The venue will be transformed into a hub of regional bakers, crafters, designers and more, selling unique handcrafted gifts that you won’t find on the high street.

Some of the vendors this year include: Geordie Bangers, Maple & Dough, Spud Gun Loaded Fries, Wilde Sheep Co., Alexandra Handmade, The Crusty Pie Co. South Durham Honey and many more.

Operations Manager, Kelly Moorby, said: “We’re really excited to have the fair again this year. Last year we erred on the side of caution with Covid-19 still being very much at the forefront of how we operate, however, this year we’re pleased to welcome back the favoured tipi, with lots of entertainment and food and drinks – we really want to spread the Christmas cheer and we hope to welcome back guests both old and new to the fair this year.”

Advance purchase ticket prices are £7 per adult, £6 for child or concession. On the door tickets are £8.

Wynyard Hall will also be hosting other festive events such as Festive Afternoon Tea, Carols in the Chapel, New Year’s Eve in the Glass House and Festive

Dining in the Glass House.

Win

To be in with a chance of winning one of two family tickets to the Christmas Shopping Fair, answer this question: where is Wynyard Hall?

A:: Tees Valley

B:: Tyne Valley

C:: Wear Valley

Email your answer, along with your name, to [email protected] by Tuesday, November 15.

