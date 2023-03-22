External work complete on project to create Sunderland's striking new train station

The installation of the new roof and its wrap-around glass façade is now complete, meaning work can start on the interior fit-out of the new entrance and final engineering works.

What was once a drab gateway to the city has been replaced with a light, bright and airy welcome to Sunderland.

The ongoing £26 million project – which also includes a new multi-storey car park at Holmeside - is part of a wider £100 million plan to transform the city’s key transport hub.

The external phase of the new train station is now complete

Overlooking Market Square, the new glazed entrance features a large glass wrap around design, and will include a new ticket office and reception, public toilets, retail space and cafes, comfortable waiting areas, as well as a new mezzanine level that will have office space reserved for rail industry staff.

The redevelopment of the train station has been a priority for the council for some time and city chiefs are delighted to see progress being made towards the completion of the project, which they believe will ‘show the world that Sunderland is open for business.’

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Sunderland and the entire North East.

“The redevelopment of Sunderland station is a key part of our plans to regenerate the city and improve transport links for residents and visitors and will send a clear message that Sunderland is a city that is open for business.

Works continue on the new Sunderland Train Station.

“Combined with the ongoing transformation of Riverside Sunderland, the completion of the glazing and roof works is yet another major step forward for us as a city and we are thrilled that we are now moving towards the final stages of development.”

The redevelopment of the station includes a new, modern entrance that will provide improved access to the station for passengers. It will also see the station benefit from new facilities, including a café and retail space, as well as improved waiting areas and ticket facilities.

Driven by Sunderland City Council, in partnership with Network Rail, Nexus, Grand Central and Northern Rail, the Council is now drumming up support for an entire station makeover over the coming years, with a vision to revamp the northern entrance of the station, as well as platform-level works to increase the capacity of the station, with four tracks and four platforms to separate Nexus and Metro from mainline services.

Martin Kearney, managing director at Nexus, said: “It is great to see this £26m project making such amazing progress. Sunderland station is a major regional gateway which is being transformed.

The new station will show Sunderland is 'open for business'

“The new-look station is really starting to take shape. We’re excited to see the completed development and our new Metro trains taking customers there.”

Leading construction company BAM Nuttall has been leading the development since demolition work concluded in October.

Completion of the southern entrance works is scheduled for the end of 2023. The improvements have been part-funded by the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF). The overall TCF package for Sunderland Station improvements and associated works is £16.3m.

Sean English, chief operating officer at Grand Central, added: “The completion of the glazing represents a significant milestone in the redevelopment of Sunderland station, and it is exciting to see the new concourse building taking shape.

“The new station will bring an improvement in facilities and station experience for passengers and Grand Central is looking forward to these significant benefits being fully realised later this year.”

John Williamson, chairman of Vextrix, which provides project and programme management, quantity surveying, contract administration and principal designer services to Northern Trains, said: “The proposed station will be a modern steel and glass construction paying tribute to Sunderland’s proud industrial heritage. It will replace a tired and gloomy station concourse with a bright and welcoming gateway to the city of which Northern Trains and their partners are proud to help deliver.”

