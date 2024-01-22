Relocating to Wearside will help meet the increase in demand for the parcel delivery service.

Evri, the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, has relocated its regional hub from Boldon Colliery to Washington as demand for its services rises.

The company's regional depot has been based in Boldon Business Park for almost 25 years, and plays a key role in its network.

It's now relocated to premises twice the size at Stephenson Industrial Estate in Washington, committing to a further 15 years in its new location.

The move is part of a nationwide plan to facilitate future growth of parcel volume driven by continued growth of consumer demand for home delivery.

The regional depot employs more than 140 people

An integral part of the North East Evri operation, the 'Tyneside' depot, employs more than 140 people.

As part of the move, Evri will be consolidating both its original site and its pop-up site, set up to meet Christmas demand, into one large unit which has been refurbished based on Evri’s requirements.

As part of the refurbishment, eight new state-of-the-art docking areas have been added to ensure "swift and seamless processing of parcels."

The new regional debut, which spans 149,000 sq. ft, is now equipped to handle 50,000 additional parcels per day, bringing the total capacity to 200,000 per day.

All existing workers have moved to the new site and Evri expects to create new jobs at the site this year.

Gary Chalk, Head of Depots (North), at Evri said: “We are very excited to be moving into our new depot. We’ve got a great team here – some have worked here for decades – and provide a great service to the local community.