“Everywhere I turned, I saw families like mine struggling to access vital equipment” - the words of mum and entrepreneur Vijayalakshmi Subramani, known as VJ, who after facing her own struggles, set up a business to support families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

VJ has set up her SENDelight Gifts after her own personal experience as a parent navigating the complex, often costly, world of SEND support after her son, now aged 10, was diagnosed with autism and learning disabilities.

Vijayalakshmi Subramani, and her husband Dr. Selvakumar Ramachandran with their son Jameskarthik. | Vijayalakshmi Subramani

She said: “Everywhere I turned, I saw families like mine struggling to access vital equipment.

“The problem wasn’t because the resources didn’t exist, but because they were hidden behind high costs, long wait times, or complex processes.

“I thought what if we could change that and lighten the load for others? What if we could create a space that truly understands SEND families, because it came from a SEND family.”

From her kitchen table, VJ set about creating a solution to bring affordable, specialist equipment directly to families' homes to eliminate the practical and financial barriers standing in the way.

Built on a low-profit model, SENDelight Gifts keeps prices down while offering features including interest-free payment plans and local collection options.

VJ said: “In the past, families have had to travel to specialist stores or centres to use essential tools and equipment.

“For many parents, simply trying to get their child ready to leave the house can be a huge task due to sensory sensitivities, routines, or mobility challenges.

“I knew first-hand how exhausting and stressful this can be, especially when all you want is to provide the right support for your child. But with our approach, families can have essential equipment in their own homes, so their child can use it as and when they need it.”

SENDelight Gifts covers products including sensory toys, fidget toys, ear muffs to help block out external noise, and chew accessories.

Vijayalakshmi Subramani with some of the products on offer. | Vijayalakshmi Subramani

In just a year, more than 850 families have accessed discounted prices on specialist equipment by registering on the company’s website as a parent carer member. More than 1,000 pieces of specialist equipment have been shipped and a supportive online community of more than 17,000 followers has been cultivated.

Now, with a brand-new base at the BIC’s riverside business park in Sunderland the company is ready to grow – with a welcoming space for local families to try equipment in person or collect orders to save on costs.

VJ feels SENDelight Gifts has become more than just a store.

She added: “We’re a trusted, inclusive platform that offers curated products, expert guidance, and genuine care.

“Every toy, every tool, every resource is chosen with sensory needs, developmental challenges, and accessibility in mind.

“The emotional side of this journey has been one of the most unexpected gifts. Many parents don’t just place an order – they share their stories, their struggles, and their hopes.

“They tell us a simple chew toy made school bearable, or a sensory mat helped their child sleep through the night. These aren’t small wins. They’re life-changing.”

VJ and her husband are working on a range of exciting developments including a community donation platform, where donors can fund wish lists for verified SEND families.

SENDelight Gifts was set-up with the support of The North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC).

Paul McEldon, Chief Executive at the BIC, said: “SENDelight Gifts are the perfect example of a wave of solution-focused, purpose-driven start-ups that are springing up in Sunderland.

“We’re proud that they’ve chosen the BIC to call home and to see them thriving amongst like-minded entrepreneurs and innovators. We’ll be doing everything we can to support their growth and can’t wait to see what’s next for them.”

You can find out more about the products on offer via the SENDelight Gifts website.