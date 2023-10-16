Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fenwick has announced this year’s Christmas Window reveal will take place on the evening of Sunday 5th November.

The event will be open to invited guests only with the highly-anticipated theme also available to view on Fenwick’s YouTube, TikTok and Instagram channels on the night for the live curtain drop.

The Fenwick Christmas window, which has been a festive tradition on Northumberland Street for more than 50 years, will then be open for public viewing from Monday 6th November and throughout the festive season.

On the evening of the reveal, in the interest of the safety of the public, a section of Northumberland Street will be closed off for the event. There will be a small number of guests in attendance, including children and families from Fenwick’s partner schools, hospitals and charities.

Kieran McBride, Store Director, said: “We’re looking forward to creating yet another year of Fenwick Christmas magic for the local community and people all around the world.

"We have been working closely with the local council to ensure the safety of the public as a priority, which is why we will be closing Northumberland Street as in previous years and livestreaming the reveal across the country and beyond.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to view the window and experiencing Christmas at Fenwick, which is promised to be as spectacular as ever!”

Those not in attendance in person on the night, can experience the reveal live wherever they are by tuning in to Fenwick’s YouTube, TikTok and Instagram social media channels from 6.30pm.

This year, there will be a prize draw open to the public from Friday 13th October until Sunday 22nd October, with 150 family tickets available to win. Winners of the family tickets will be chosen at random, which include admission of four people to watch the much-anticipated reveal on Northumberland Street alongside invited guests.

How it works:

*Stage 1: Registration. From Friday 13th October simply fill in the online form with your name, address, email and telephone number before 23.59 Sunday 22nd October. Once complete, you'll see an acknowledgement page stating we received your information. Registrations will be limited to one entry per email address.

*Stage 2: Winners will be notified via email on Tuesday 24th October where they will also receive further information on next steps.