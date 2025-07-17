The city’s biggest employer Nissan is investing £1.4m in local facilities to help reduce carbon emissions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car manufacturing giant has today (July 17) unveiled an electric charging station for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to use when visiting the plant.

Nissan representatives at the new HGV charging facility. | Nissan

The Sunderland manufacturing plant has a steady stream of HGVs bringing parts and supplies to the site as well as transporting finished cars to be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1.4m facility has seven charging stations, capable of powering up to ten eHGVs simultaneously. The charging stations will initially serve 25 electric trucks that will travel more than 2.4 million kilometres a year, saving around 1,500 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The project is a first in the UK automotive industry, establishing an electric, end-to-end supply chain that transports materials into the Nissan plant and delivers finished vehicles out.

The new facility also complements the plant’s EV36Zero vision for sustainable manufacturing, bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

The new charging facility will save 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. | Nissan

Michael Simpson, Vice President Supply Chain Management at Nissan said: “It is fantastic for our plant to be leading the charge to an electrified supply chain with this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome the support we’ve received from our partners to bring the charging station to life and we’re proud of what we have achieved.

“The charging station looks brilliant and is a big step forward in Nissan’s EV360 vision, which brings together electric vehicles. zero carbon energy and battery manufacturing.”

The station will support 60 UK eHGV deliveries to the plant daily and represents just the start of the plant’s journey towards electrifying its supply chain.

Michael added: “We’re exploring further opportunities to allow other hauliers to use the charging station as well as looking at other opportunities to maximise its full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charging station will support a fleet of 25 trucks with a charging capacity of up to 360kW. The trucks will collect parts from Nissan’s UK supply base stretching as far afield as Derby; as well as delivering finished vehicles to and from the Port of Tyne.

Bringing together Nissan and partners Fergusons, Yusen and BCA, the project is part of the Electric Freightway consortium that is transforming sustainable freight logistics through deployment of eHGVs and high-power charging infrastructure.

Led by electric charger provider GRIDSERVE, Electric Freightway forms part of the Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme, funded by the UK Government and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

UK Government Minister for the Future of Roads Lilian Greenwood said: “We’re working closely with the road freight sector to slash transport emissions, and our £200m zero emission HGV programme is helping businesses across the country to power the electrification of its fleets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see Nissan taking advantage of our scheme which is supporting high paid jobs and putting money in the pockets of working people – all part of delivering our Plan for Change.’

Daniel Kunkel, CEO at GRIDSERVE added: “The decarbonisation of transport logistics is much stronger and reaches far wider when done in partnership.

“This is why, as leaders of the Electric Freightway consortium, we are so pleased to support this UK first with Nissan and their haulage partners. Depot charging is critical for the electrification of HGVs, going hand in hand with future public infrastructure developments.

“As a first shared usage site, this location is leading the way in sustainable freight logistics.”