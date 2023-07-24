Handout picture of Maker and Faber taking shape.

The steel structures of Maker & Faber are piercing Sunderland’s skyline, but what are they and who is behind them?

Billions of pounds worth of inward investment is driving the largest transformation the city of Sunderland has seen in generations.

Riverside Sunderland is right at the heart of the city’s evolution. Situated on the former Vaux Brewery site peering over the River Wear, the site is already home to City Hall and The Beam, with work now underway on multiple other developments on the site, including Maker & Faber…

CGI of how Maker & Faber will look.

What are Maker & Faber?

Maker & Faber are two all-electric, low-energy office buildings that are currently being built adjacent to City Hall and The Beam, offering stunning panoramic views over the River Wear and out over the coast.

Standing side by side, the buildings will provide 73,033 sq ft (Maker) and 83,905 st ft (Faber) of office space right in the heart of the city centre, creating thousands of jobs.

What makes them different?

As well as boasting an unrivalled location in the heart of the city centre, Maker & Faber has pulled out all of the stops to ensure EPC A and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ status.

This includes large open floorplates, secure cycle storage and lockers, wellbeing spaces and using locally sourced materials and suppliers throughout the construction and fit-out of the developments.

In fact, during the construction of both Maker & Faber, over £8,000,000 is estimated to have been put back into the local economy so far through the creation of jobs, apprenticeships and opportunities for local businesses throughout the supply chain.

CGI of how the development will look.

Who’s behind it?

Landid is leading on the development of Maker & Faber on behalf of Legal & General.

Office development specialist Landid was also involved in the development of Doxford International Business Park, which 30 years on from its construction remains one of the city’s most popular business hubs.

Why are they called Maker & Faber?

The names Maker & Faber are a nod to Sunderland’s proud history of being a city of makers.

Faber is Latin for ‘smith’ i.e., an artisan, craftsman, creator or Maker, meaning both names tie-in with the developer’s ambition to provide buildings that ‘help make businesses grow and make Sunderland a thriving City.’

When will they be open?

The buildings are set to welcome their first tenants in spring 2024 and will complement nearby developments at Riverside Sunderland such as The Beam, City Hall, The Yard, Culture House and the new Eye Hospital.

CGI of how the development will look.

What jobs will they create?

The buildings are being built speculatively, meaning they are being constructed to rent out during construction and upon completion.

The idea is for the buildings to bring thousands of highly skilled jobs to the city, with the first tenant agreeing to take up space at Faber prior to construction even beginning.

Insurance giant RSA signed a deal to take up 38,000sq ft of space last year, bringing 400 jobs to the city, with more announcements expected to follow over the coming months.

Why Sunderland?

Speaking after planning permission was granted to the development, James Silver, Managing Director at Landid, said: “The wider vision for Riverside Sunderland is spectacular and these buildings will slot in beautifully. The buildings will match the quality of the UK’s major cities, creating places where people will enjoy working and where businesses will be part of a vibrant mixed-use community.”

Mike Coplowe, Senior Development Manager at Legal & General, echoed James’ thoughts. He said: “We are thrilled to be pressing ahead with the development of two new commercial spaces that will stand proudly alongside The Beam and City Hall on Riverside Sunderland, an exciting new urban quarter that is rapidly developing into an attractive place to live, work and play.

“The buildings will deliver high-quality workspaces that will attract more businesses to the city, creating jobs and opportunities when they open, as well as during the construction phase. It’s a hugely exciting time with so much regeneration going on in Sunderland, and we’re delighted to be part of it – and we’re here as long-term investors in the city, focused on making a difference to the city’s future.