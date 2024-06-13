Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one of the oldest watering holes in the city.

A Euros Fanzone is heading to The Saltgrass as the historic pub enters a new chapter.

Manager Julieann Miller at the new look outdoor area | sn

Dating back to 1842, the Deptford pub is one of the oldest in the city and has a long history of keeping workers from the shipyards which once lined the Wear well watered.

It’s recently been taken over by the team behind The Ship Isis and The Kings Arms who, along with Wild Fire and Museum Vaults, have formed a drinking route once more at this corner of town, which they’ve dubbed Deptford Bank.

The outside of the pub has been repainted by the new management team | Sunderland Echo

Bank Holidays have seen the return of a mini bus, once known as The Deptford Rover, which means people can hop on and hop off at the string of old bars and it’s helping to bring a new audience down to the old industrial heartland.

Now, after sprucing up the outdoor area, as well as the back bar, The Saltgrass is looking forward to welcoming even more people through the doors for the Euros tournament.

They’ll be showing the matches across their seven screens, including a large four metre by two metre screen outside.

The back bar has a new look | Sunderland Echo

As the tournament kicks off, one of the highlights will undoubtedly be England's clash against Serbia on Sunday, June 16 kicking off at 8pm.

As well as the regular real ale, craft beer, wine and cocktail options, there will also be food available on Saturdays from a range of street food traders.

Ben Wall from the management team said: “All four pubs and the Wild Fire restaurant really complement each other and when we took on The Kings Arms and The Saltgrass we really wanted to give this area its own identity and branding again.

“They’re amazing pubs, full of history, and we would drink here when we were younger. It’s one of those areas that goes through cycles and we want to bring one of those cycles back.

“People have loved The Deptford Bank route so far, especially on Bank Holidays. It’s great having all this outdoor space, it’s a class atmosphere.”

The pub is full of period charm | Sunderland Echo

Other additions at the pub include a Cask Club when you can get 25% off cask on Mondays, A Salty Quiz on Thursdays, DJs and live music, summer BBQs and, from the autumn, they’ll be introducing a regular food menu.

Earlier this year, the team also took over the 200-year-old Kings Arms pub, which is teeming with Georgian charm and character.

Further down the bank, Wild Fire has moved into its first stand alone premises after taking over the Hanover Place pub, serving its hugely-popular pizzas which are attracting people from across the North East.

One of the outdoor areas at The Saltgrass is covered | Sunderland Echo

Deptford also stands on the edge of the multi-million pound Riverside development, which will see 1,000 new homes, comprised of four communities, built on both sides of the river.

Other new additions will include the new Eye Hospital, a new home for the old Eye Infirmary, and a new footbridge which will link the game-changing developments, as well as 1 million square feet of offices and workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 jobs.

As Riverside takes shape in the coming years, Riverside Park will be created, a green space which includes the valley of Galley’s Gill, both banks of the River Wear and bands of woodland.